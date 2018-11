Ponoka RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover that happened on Sunday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 17-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 2A south of Ponoka on Sunday night.

Ponoka RCMP said at 9:11 p.m. they were called to the scene of a rollover near Township Road 22. The vehicle appeared to have left the road and rolled several times.

EMS and Fire responded with the RCMP and the lone occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

Police will continue to investigate all factors which contributed to this collision, but no further details will be provided.



