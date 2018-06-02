Ponoka RCMP locate owners of recovered wedding DVD

With some help from local media, a wedding DVD police found in a ditch has been returned to its rightful owners.

On Friday, Ponoka RCMP issued a press release hoping to identify the owners of a wedding video that was found in a ditch.

By Saturday morning, a family member — who found out about the missing DVD through the media — contacted the Ponoka RCMP and identified the people in the video. The DVD is being returned to its owners.

On May 29, a person turned in the DVD, which was found on Range Road 260.

According to a media release, the RCMP and the owner of the video are happy with the outcome.



