Ponoka soldiers killed in action in WWI recognized in worldwide vigil

The World Remembers vigil concludes this year following the centenary of the last year of WWI

The World Remembers vigil at Ponoka Secondary Campus features the names of Ponoka soldiers killed in action during the Great War. The vigil is featured in the school’s Hall of Valour and also at the Ponoka Legion. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

There is still time to catch the names of Ponoka soldiers killed in action during the Great War.

A special vigil of the First World War, called The World Remembers, is being held at Ponoka Secondary Campus’ (PSC) Hall of Valour and at the Ponoka Legion. It’s a vigil that scrolls the names of all the killed in action soldiers from both sides of the war.

The vigil started in 2014 to mark the centenary of the start of the Great War and ends this year to mark the centenary of the end of the war. It’s an ambitious project that saw PSC as one of two schools in Alberta featuring the vigil, explained social studies teacher Ron Labrie.

“We’ve been part of the program since its inception,” he explained.

“This is not only a remembrance for Canadian soldiers but this is for the reconciliation of all soldiers who fought in the Great War.”

Each year the number of names of soldiers scrolled has grown with 2018 being the largest; one million soldiers died in 1918 during the First World War. The names are scrolling 10 hours a day at both PSC and the Legion.

“It gives us and younger generations a bit more of an appreciation for the sheer volume and numbers that lost their lives,” explained Labrie.

Ponoka was not immune the loss of lives and the 2018 vigil features 12 soldiers from the area who were killed in action. Some of those names have already scrolled down the list.

“The last one from Ponoka who will scroll will be just a few days before Armistice Day on Nov. 6,” said Labrie.

Ponoka and area killed in action soldiers in 1918

• Dubbin, Arthur – Date of Death 29-Sep-1918; appeared on vigil Sept. 19, 2018 at 5:46 p.m.

• McLean, Allan W. – Date of Death 03-Nov-1918; appeared on vigil Sept. 20, 2018 at 10:35 a.m.

• Smith, Wesley R. – Date of Death 18-Oct-1918; appeared on vigil Sept. 26, 2018 at 3:20 p.m.

• Glyde, David Gerard – Date of Death 29-Sep-1918; appeared Oct. 1, 2018 at 5:29 p.m.

• Turner, William T. – Date of Death 08-Aug-1918; will appear on vigil Oct. 17, 2018 at 8:05 a.m.

• Nielsen, Neils C. W. – Date of Death 02-Sep-1918; will appear on Oct. 19, 2018 at 5:04 p.m.

• Torgeson, Palmer – Date of Death 03-Sep-1918; will appear on vigil Oct. 20, 2018 at 12:20 p.m.

• Amies, Frank – Date of Death 11-Aug-1918; will appear on vigil Oct. 20, 2018 at 3:15 p.m.

• Phillips, Thomas – Date of Death 03-May-1918; will appear on vigil Oct. 25, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.

• Krefting, Thor – Date of Death 18-Oct-1918; will appear on vigil Oct. 31, 2018 at 8:41 p.m.

• Morrow, Leslie – Date of Death 17-June-1918; will appear on vigil Nov. 1, 2018 at 9:43 a.m.

• Bascom, Scott Edward – Date of Death 28-Sep-1918; will appear on vigil Nov. 6, 2018 at 8:36 a.m.



