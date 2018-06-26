Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as the Ponoka Stampede returns for its 82nd year.

The stampede features rides, camping, fireworks, pro rodeo, pro chuckwagons and live music from Trace Adkins and the Road Hammers.

It runs from Tuesday through to July 2 and admission and parking are free, but the shows do have admission and midway armbands give access to the rides at a cost of $30 plus GST at the Ponoka IGA or $40 on site.

Headlining the event is the All Pro Canadian Chuckwagons $10,000 dash for cash championship heat, the World Professional Chuckwagons $50,000 Tommy Dorchester Dash for Cash add the Ponoka Stampede Pro Rodeo Showdown with $105,000 in bonus prize money.

Rodeo and chuckwagon tickets are available through Ticketmaster, by telephone at 403-783-0100 or on the stampede grounds, but there is a limited number of tickets. Rodeo and Chuckwagon tickets range in price from $12 to $23, but cost more on days when there is live music.

The live music started Tuesday with the Road Hammers performing costing $50. On Thursday, Trace Adkins takes the stage after the chuckwagons. Tickets cost $60-$65.

For the full list of events, including entertainment and ticket prices, visit www.ponokastampede.com.



