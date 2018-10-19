Ponoka students singing to promote cross-cultural understanding

Songs focused on bringing inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding into the spotlight

Grade 7 students at Ponoka Secondary Campus have created inspirational songs focused on inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding.

This week, pupils learned about Canada’s colonial history from a team of Indigenous and non-Indigenous performing artists and arts educators, then wrote and recorded songs in response.

Their creations will be showcased in a community presentation in the school’s auditorium on Sunday. Lunch will be served at noon and the presentation starts at 12:30 p.m.

Students took part in The Four Directions Project, led by the Canadian not-for-profit group Darkspark. The organization uses songwriting and the recording of pop songs to engage youth and promote cross-cultural understanding.

In direct alignment with one of the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the project endeavours to harness education creatively. Participating youth discover how colonial prejudices and stereotypes were created, are maintained – and may be broken.



