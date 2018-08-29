Pooping pigeons, water leaks, take up roost at downtown Edmonton hotel

EDMONTON — One of Edmonton’s newest hotels has been ordered by Alberta Health Services to clean up an infestation of pigeons and repair water leaks.

The order follows a department inspection last Thursday at Hyatt Place, which opened less than two years on the east side of the city’s downtown.

An inspection report shows pigeons and their feces were found in nine separate heating, ventilation and air conditioning roof-top units in a semi-enclosed area.

Inspectors found the heating and ventilation system did not appear to work properly, and that carbon monoxide detectors in the parkade did not appear to be calibrated.

The report also says there was evidence of water damage in several areas, including ceiling tiles, lower-level hallways, parkade storage rooms and a public stairwell.

The hotel has been ordered to fix the water problem and hire a cleaning contractor and pest control company to get rid of the feces problem, with the work to start by Aug. 31.

There was no immediate comment on the order from hotel management. (CTV Edmonton)

Most Read

