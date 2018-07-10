Pop-up pub part of new one-day event proposed for Sylvan Lake

Inflatable pub and other attractions planned for Bounce at the Beach on Aug. 18

Sylvan Lake could see a pop-up pub — literally — in Centennial Park this summer.

Town council conditionally approved an application to allow an inflatable Irish pub, as well as other inflatable attractions geared to youngsters, to set up in the park on Aug. 18 as part of Bounce at the Beach.

Pub-goers will be treated to a lineup of craft beers. The other attractions will include sumo wrestling suits, home run derby, basketball bungee and home run bungee among other inflatable-based entertainments.

Council gave the proposal the OK as long as organizers got the necessary town building permit, Alberta Gaming and Liquor approvals and prepared emergency response and security plans. A $3,000 damage deposit will also be required.

“It’s between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. so we don’t think it will interfere with too much regular activity,” said town communications officer Joanne Gaudet.

“It should be a fun event. We’ll monitor it and see how it goes and how well it is attended.”



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter