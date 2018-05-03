Popular Red Deer park’s pavilion to spend summer undergoing facelift

City says services will not be affected

City crews hope a summer of renovation of the Bower Ponds Pavilion won’t impact the beloved park too much, but admit there may be a day or two that it could be closed.

Work will get underway shortly and continue into November, said Deb Comfort, Neighbourhood Facilities and Sport Supervisor.

“Hopefully it will be done before then, but the end of November is what our timeline is,” she said. “There are going to be some minor upgrades to the facilities to kind of clean them up and give them a bit of a facelift with new flooring.”

The work will be done in a phased approach and includes providing year-round exterior public washroom access in the pavilion, improve year-round access to the pavilion and storage and site improvements.

The area in front of the pavilion, currently the area uses paving stones, but it will be transformed into a new deck, using a composite material so it won’t have to be painted regularly.

“Because of the volatility of the land there, freeze and thawing, it’s always been an operational challenge to keep it safe for everybody,” said Comfort. “The decking will provide a stable, flat surface and provide more opportunities for staging special events.”

The city hopes to keep the pavilion open throughout construction, but Comfort said there may be a day or two here or there where it is shut down due to the water being turned off or other construction needs.

But, Canada Day will go on as planned and all the pavilions usual offerings including the concession will remain open.

Later in the renovation, the dock on Bower Ponds will be updated. The timeline has not yet been set for the dock work, but it will be resurfaced.

Meanwhile, the Bower Ponds Playground will be closed for 11 days as they resurface the area. The rubber surface, called pour in place rubber, is being replaced. The top layer is being torn away and a new rubber surface is being installed.

This means the playground will be closed from May 7 to 17 to allow for the work to be completed.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Dine Downtown contest starts Monday in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer RCMP issue 406 speeding tickets in April

Just Posted

Popular Red Deer park’s pavilion to spend summer undergoing facelift

City says services will not be affected

Case of former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former MLA Don MacIntyre charged with sexual interference and sexual assault

CMHA champions drug decriminalization

New report on opioid crisis

Dear Rouge and two country-singing Aarons — Pritchett and Goodvin — are on the Westerner Days bill

Helix, Lee Aaron, Washboard Union will also perform

Alberta United Conservatives set to hash out policy at founding convention

Convention gets underway Friday in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Dine Downtown contest starts Monday in Red Deer

If you’re looking to get a free meal, you may want to… Continue reading

No longer in the weeds: Alberta’s Olds College offering cannabis course

With the clock ticking down to legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada,… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway to be shut as N.B. flooding hits record levels

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is shuttering a large section of the Trans-Canada… Continue reading

United Conservative Party denied permission to march in Edmonton Pride parade

Edmonton’s Pride festival has rejected an application by the Opposition United Conservative… Continue reading

Wood frogs’ No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever been unable to find a bathroom in… Continue reading

Wife: Cosby convicted by ‘mob justice, not real justice’

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into… Continue reading

Celine Dion releases ‘Deadpool 2’ song and music video, ‘Ashes’

TORONTO — Celine Dion has released a new song and music video… Continue reading

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month