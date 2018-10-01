A new wildlife story about Charlie the Porcupine is available from the Medicine River Wildlife Centre. (Contributed image).

Porcupine tales raise money for Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital

‘Chatting with Charlie’ is latest book in Otis the Owl series

Medicine River Wildlife Centre is pleased to announce the release of another wildlife book in the Otis the Owl series.

The fourth book in the “Through the Eyes of Otis the Owl” children’s series, is Chatting With Charlie.

Thanks to sponsor, AltaLink, all proceeds from these books will support the centre’s wildlife hospital and education programs.

The illustrated book tells the story of the wildlife centre’s well-known education animal Charlie the Porcupine, his amazing story of rescue, misconceptions about porcupines and how urban myths harm everyone.

The book encourages children to live better with our wildlife and human neighbours by not believing what they hear but instead seeking out the truth.

These books have arrived just in time for Christmas and will be a welcome addition to a child’s library.

Orders can be made through the centre’s website – mrwc.ca or by calling 403-728-3467.

Previous story
Residents concerned about Lacombe Lake contamination
Next story
PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games dance auditions at Red Deer College

Just Posted

Stolen truck hits Red Deer RCMP car

Female driver faces several charges

Red Deer reaction to minimum wage hike

Chamber concerned while Poverty Reduction Alliance waits for more

Vandals strike in Red Deer’s Glendale

RCMP appealing to public for information on vandals who hit community centre under construction

Porcupine tales raise money for Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital

‘Chatting with Charlie’ is latest book in Otis the Owl series

Residents concerned about Lacombe Lake contamination

Lacombe Lake Watershed Stewardship Society seeks to ensure creek water does not flow into lake

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read