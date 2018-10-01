Porcupine tales raise money for Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital

‘Chatting with Charlie’ is latest book in Otis the Owl series

A new wildlife story about Charlie the Porcupine is available from the Medicine River Wildlife Centre. (Contributed image).

Medicine River Wildlife Centre is pleased to announce the release of another wildlife book in the Otis the Owl series.

The fourth book in the “Through the Eyes of Otis the Owl” children’s series, is Chatting With Charlie.

Thanks to sponsor, AltaLink, all proceeds from these books will support the centre’s wildlife hospital and education programs.

The illustrated book tells the story of the wildlife centre’s well-known education animal Charlie the Porcupine, his amazing story of rescue, misconceptions about porcupines and how urban myths harm everyone.

The book encourages children to live better with our wildlife and human neighbours by not believing what they hear but instead seeking out the truth.

These books have arrived just in time for Christmas and will be a welcome addition to a child’s library.

Orders can be made through the centre’s website – mrwc.ca or by calling 403-728-3467.