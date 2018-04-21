Portion of Red Deer’s 43 Street closed due to localized flooding

A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer was closed Saturday morning due to localized flooding from Piper Creeks spring runoff.

Barricades are up on 43 Street between 48 and 49 Avenue. Drivers are asked to obey the posted signs and trail users are asked to use caution in the area.

City crews are monitoring creek levels, which are expected to return to normal in a few days.

The city is reminding all residents that as temperatures rise, ice conditions at community ponds, creeks and the Red Deer River can be hazardous. Citizens should exercise extreme caution because it’s not safe for people or pets to enter the water at this time.

Water levels are below flood levels this year.


