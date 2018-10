Canada Post workers joined the rotating strike on Thursday morning. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

About 60 Canada Post employees hit the picket line in Red Deer at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“We started at 6 a.m. and we’re running until 6 a.m. (Friday) morning,” said Barbara Lilly, president for Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Local 818.

“Calgary went out last night at 6 p.m. and that’s where we usually get our mail. They go back 6 p.m. tonight. It’s just interrupting mail for today and tomorrow.”

