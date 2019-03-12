Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

The Republican Hogan, who remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall, will speak at “Politics & Eggs” on April 23.

The program from the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College is a political rite of passage for many candidates running for president.

Hogan hasn’t publicly decided whether he’ll challenge Trump in the primary, though he has not ruled out the possibility.

It’s unclear how a Hogan candidacy would be received by New Hampshire Republicans. An attempt last year to bind the New Hampshire Republican Party to Trump ahead of the 2020 primary faced pushback and was abandoned.

Previous story
Penhold house fire on Monday
Next story
8 cellphones stolen, RCMP look to public to help identify person of interest

Just Posted

Plows clearing Red Deer streets

Visit reddeer.ca/snowzone for schedule

RCMP search for dognapper after theft of pooch from fenced yard in B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia’s Okanagan region are searching for… Continue reading

Alberta Securities Commission develops board game

Play Kajillionaire at Bower Ponds Board Game Café

Métis music celebrated this month at the Krossing in Red Deer

The showcase runs from 2 to 8 p.m. on March 24

8 cellphones stolen, RCMP look to public to help identify person of interest

Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public to help with a… Continue reading

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

First-place Lightning spank Maple Leafs 6-2 as Toronto learns hard lesson

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs looked at Monday’s matchup against the… Continue reading

Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival

TORONTO — A film about Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will make its… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl stars in overtime as Edmonton Oilers down New York Rangers 3-2

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds… Continue reading

Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday that he hopes… Continue reading

Transport Minister says he would board a Boeing 737 despite crash

MONTREAL — Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he would board “without hesitation”… Continue reading

Most Read