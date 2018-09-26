Potential king-maker says he’s open to all parties to make N.B. minority work

FREDERICTON — A potential New Brunswick king-maker says he’s willing to work with any party to make a minority government work after Monday’s deadlocked election results — even if some leaders say they’re not willing to work with him.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says it’s unfortunate that Liberal Premier Brian Gallant has stated the Liberals would not form a coalition with his party, which won three seats.

The Liberals won 21 seats — one fewer than the Progressive Conservatives — but Gallant remains premier as he tries to get support from other parties to maintain the legislature’s confidence.

Austin says party leaders need to put aside egos and agendas to make a minority government work.

Robert Gauvin, a francophone who won the Tories’ only northern seat, has said he’s opposed to the positions of the People’s Alliance, but Tory Leader Blaine Higgs says Gauvin is “fully onside.”

Austin says some people are fear-mongering that his party is anti-French.

He says it fully supports both linguistic groups, but money being spent on service duality could be better spent on frontline services.

The Greens also won three seats, and leader David Coon has been meeting with his new MLAs to discuss next steps.

Case of Bruce McArthur, facing 8 murder counts, back in Toronto court next month
Improvements coming to Lacombe Regional Airport

