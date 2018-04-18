Power outage scheduled for Eastview, Grandview Friday in Red Deer

A power outage scheduled for Friday will affect some Red Deer residents in Eastview and Grandview.

Power will be turned off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while crews work to upgrade electrical equipment in the area. The outage will impact residential properties, but is not expected to affect area businesses.

Below are some tips to follow during a power outage:

1. Turn off appliances and unplug all sensitive electronic equipment. Keep one light switch turned on so you know when the power comes back on.

2. Think safety: do not bring your gas or charcoal barbecue indoors and be careful with candles.

Please consider food safety during a power outage. If the freezer door is left closed, food can stay frozen for many hours (12 to 48 hours depending on how full the freezer is and what kind of food is stored). Most food will keep in the fridge for 24 hours. Dairy products, however, should be discarded after six hours.

The service interruption is necessary for system maintenance and safety.



