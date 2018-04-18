City of Red Deer

Power outage scheduled for Eastview, Grandview Friday in Red Deer

A power outage scheduled for Friday will affect some Red Deer residents in Eastview and Grandview.

Power will be turned off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while crews work to upgrade electrical equipment in the area. The outage will impact residential properties, but is not expected to affect area businesses.

Below are some tips to follow during a power outage:

1. Turn off appliances and unplug all sensitive electronic equipment. Keep one light switch turned on so you know when the power comes back on.

2. Think safety: do not bring your gas or charcoal barbecue indoors and be careful with candles.

Please consider food safety during a power outage. If the freezer door is left closed, food can stay frozen for many hours (12 to 48 hours depending on how full the freezer is and what kind of food is stored). Most food will keep in the fridge for 24 hours. Dairy products, however, should be discarded after six hours.

The service interruption is necessary for system maintenance and safety.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Mudslide closes highway in B.C.
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

City worker tackles fleeing suspect after police officer incapacitated

Citizen awards were presented Thursday by RCMP

Red Deer RCMP honours local citizens and businesses who helped police

Recognition ceremony held Thursday morning in Red Deer

Update: Teamsters, IBEW serve Canadian Pacific with 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — Two unions representing about 3,400 workers at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Canadian emissions creep lower in 2016 but Paris targets still dubious

OTTAWA — Canada’s latest greenhouse gas inventory report to the United Nations… Continue reading

Video: Mudslide closes highway in B.C.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Video: Mudslide closes highway in B.C.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Koolhaas said Prada Tower explores effect of space on art

MILAN — Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas says the 10-story tower he designed… Continue reading

From shelter to castle: The ‘fairy tale’ of Meghan Markle’s Ontario-adopted pup

A dog adopted from an Ontario rescue home has proved to be… Continue reading

Designers lining up to dress Ontario teen headed to royal wedding

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 15-year-old Ontario girl who scored an invitation to… Continue reading

Canadian country stars join Humboldt Broncos tribute concert in Saskatoon

Some of Canada’s biggest names in country music are banding together for… Continue reading

Watch: She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot

She was among the first female fighter pilots for the U.S. Navy

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

‘It’s just really strange’: Who is beheading the parking meters of St. John’s?

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — In Washington, D.C., it was the fabled meter… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month