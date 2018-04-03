City of Red Deer/file photo

Power outage scheduled for parts of Aspen Ridge

A power outage scheduled for Thursday may affect some residents in Aspen Ridge.

Power will be turned off from 9 a.m. to noon while crews work to replace electrical equipment in the area. The outage will impact residential properties, but is not expected to impact local businesses.

The service interruption is necessary for system maintenance and safety.

Electronic message boards will be used to notify residents in the neighbourhood.

Below are some tips to follow during a power outage:

Turn off appliances and unplug all sensitive electronic equipment. Keep one light switch turned on so you know when the power comes back on.

Think safety: do not bring your gas or charcoal barbecue indoors and be careful with candles.

Please consider food safety during a power outage. If the freezer door is left closed, food can stay frozen for many hours (12 to 48 hours depending on how full the freezer is and the kind of food is stored). Most food will keep in the fridge for 24 hours. Dairy products, however, should be discarded after six hours.


