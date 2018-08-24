Power pole fires cause outages in Red Deer

Power pole fires caused five separate power outages in Red Deer Friday morning.

A City of Red Deer public service announcement said hot, dry and smoky conditions created a buildup of dust and debris on power poles; when light rain mixed with this buildup, electricity was able to travel to the wooden pole and create enough heat to start a fire.

The fires occurred at Taylor Drive near Kent Street, Golden West Avenue, Taylor Drive and 32 Street, Edgar Industrial Drive and Edgar Industrial Way.

About 4,400 homes and businesses lost power for 20 minutes to six hours, depending on the location. All power was restored by 4 p.m.


