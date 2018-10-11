Pregnancy Care Centre is celebrating 30 years in Central Alberta

Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre is marking 30 years with a fall banquet, silent auction and fashion show.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer.

“We will be celebrating the past and looking toward the future,” says executive director Anne

Waddell.

The past year has included a move to a new location in downtown Red Deer, increased services, including a maternity home, and expanded office space in Rocky Mountain House.

The centre will continue to expand services in Central Alberta. It already operates in Olds, Sundre, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer. Waddell said she’s grateful the centre is “making a big impact and transforming lives.”

Tickets for the fundraising event are free of charge, thanks to generous table sponsors. For more information, to sponsor or to attend, call 403-343-1611.