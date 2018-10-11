The Maternity Home ground-breaking (Advocate file photo).

Pregnancy Care Centre is celebrating 30 years in Central Alberta

Banquet on Oct. 25 in Red Deer

Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre is marking 30 years with a fall banquet, silent auction and fashion show.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer.

“We will be celebrating the past and looking toward the future,” says executive director Anne

Waddell.

The past year has included a move to a new location in downtown Red Deer, increased services, including a maternity home, and expanded office space in Rocky Mountain House.

The centre will continue to expand services in Central Alberta. It already operates in Olds, Sundre, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer. Waddell said she’s grateful the centre is “making a big impact and transforming lives.”

Tickets for the fundraising event are free of charge, thanks to generous table sponsors. For more information, to sponsor or to attend, call 403-343-1611.

Previous story
Lighting candles for Cindy Gladue in Red Deer

Just Posted

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

First came green, now black and blue carts will soon be introduced — in three sizes

Waste collection will change to alternating weeks next May

Lighting candles for Cindy Gladue in Red Deer

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear questions in a controversial Edmonton… Continue reading

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment up by 247 student to 11,121

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read