Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

A Saskatchewan man charged after the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision in Red Deer last March will have a preliminary hearing this fall.

Darren Nickolson, who was 38, was standing near a parked vehicle near 52nd Avenue and 76th Street on the night of March 11 when he was hit by a truck.

The older-model vehicle was found in early April.

Red Deer RCMP arrested Tosh Verstraeten, then-29, in Nipawin, Sask. after a lengthy investigation involving multiple interviews, collection of evidence and tips from the public.

Vertraeten is charged with one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision in which a person dies.

Verstraeten has pleaded not guilty and his preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 23-24 in Red Deer provincial court.


