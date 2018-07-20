Preliminary hearings set for two men charged in weapons and drugs bust

Two Central Alberta men arrested in a weapons and drug bust last month and facing a combined 80 charges will have preliminary hearings next year.

Keegan William Robinson, 26, of Red Deer, and Sylvan Lake’s Levin Gabriel Hill, 24, were arrested following a year-long investigation by the organized crime team of (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) ALERT that wrapped on June 21.

Over the course of the investigation, police seized two handguns, two shotguns, an SKS rifle, a body armour vest, 1.2 kg of cocaine, 2.3 kg of cannabis, 2.3 kg of cannabis resin, 240 millimetres of cannabis oil and $39,000 cash proceeds of crime.

One of the handguns had its serial number removed and the other was a prohibited revolver-type handgun. The SKS rifle was equipped with a drum magazine.

A two-week preliminary hearing for both men is to begin Aug. 12, 2019.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine if there is enough evidence to take a case to trial. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing is covered by a publication ban.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter