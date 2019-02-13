(Advocate file photo).

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red Deer for Ottawa Thursday morning.

Although the United We Roll! Convoy for Canada! has attempted to distance itself from the yellow vest movement with a name change, Notley said she remains concerned that the wrong message will be sent by some participants.

“I support the workers who are trying to get their point across to all Canadians, and there are some great folks who were working to get a convoy together…” she said. But Notley added there have also been intolerant messages expressed that do not represent what Albertans stand for.

“There have been some disturbing things said by the yellow vesters” — who have used offensive statements to oppose immigration, the carbon tax, and even various levels of government.

“I very much want all Canadians to understand the province of Alberta and Alberta workers, said Notley. But she fears this will not happen if the “troubling messages” prevail, turning off many Canadians.

