Premier Rachel Notley to speak in Red Deer on June 4

She is set to address the Red Deer District Chamber of Commerce

Premier Rachel Notley is in Red Deer next week.

Notley will speak about the importance of oil and gas industry and the Kinder Morgan pipeline at a Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce luncheon on June 4.

Robin Bobocel, Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce CEO, said the premier wanted to connect with the Central Alberta business community and the chamber will provide the opportunity.

Bobocel said all Albertans are interested in the fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“Oil and and gas drives so much of our economy, the more we can extract of our resources and for our resources, the better off our economy is going to be,” said Bobocel.

Bobocel said the chamber will also ask the premier questions about other issues that affect Central Albertans such as the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre expansion and the ongoing debate over a supervised consumption site in Red Deer.

He said the chamber, a business advocacy group, will ask Notley about minimum wage, labour code changes and other issues that affect small businesses in Central Alberta.

“The visit provides us an opportunity to advocate on a range of issues while she is here,” he said.

For ticket information visit www.reddeerchamber.com. There will be no walk ins at the door. Pre-registration is required.

