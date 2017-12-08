Prepare to be dazzled on Red Deer’s 2017 Christmas Lights tour

This year’s route is bigger and better, says its co-creator

See the Grinch making off with Christmas presents, snowmen riding a Ferris wheel, a giant candy cane and other seasonal delights during the 2017 Christmas Light Tour in Red Deer.

The most spectacularly decorated houses in the city will be specially noted on this year’s online route, said its co-creator Jim Elliott.

People can take a self-guided tour, walking or driving by festooned yards on Ohio Close, Barrett Drive, Cornett Drive and many other streets around the city — all the way out to Parkland Nurseries on Hwy 11 East.

Elliot believes this year’s route is bigger and better because more streets are included.

“There’s a street near the Michener Centre pool that reminded me if Candy-cane Lane the first time I saw it,” said Elliott, who can’t remember it being so beautifully lit last year.

The City of Red Deer worker started making the route about 15 years ago, when he rented buses and took families using the Children’s Services Centre around the city on a viewing tour of decorated yards.

He doesn’t do big bus tours anymore (although last year Elliot did take families staying at the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter out). But he and his 16-year-old son, A. J. Elliott are continuing to update the route annually so people can plan their own tours of the city.

The Golden Circle is using his route to run a seniors’ Christmas Lights bus tour on Dec. 19. (Call the centre to register).

To complete the entire circuit would probably take two-and-a-half hours — too long for most little tykes’ attention spans, said Elliott. But rather than just driving through one corner of the city to look at Christmas lights, he suggests touring around a few of the most decorated houses or streets.

Elliott has witnessed a gamut of emotions evoked by Red Deer’s Christmas light displays. “When we did the women’s shelter (tour), three or four moms were crying they were so happy… and the kids are so excited.”



