Red Deer County fire crews as well as Innisfail and Penhold fire departments responded to a wildfire on Hwy 42 last year. (File photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season is beginning.

It’s too soon to say whether fire crews will be busy this season, said Jim Pendergast, Penhold fire chief.

“You just don’t ever know,” he said. “It could be really bad for a couple days and then there would be nothing for three or four weeks.”

The grass is dry and the ground is partly frozen, he added.

“April was so cold and so snowy, it’s been an immediate turnaround for summertime weather,” said Pendergast.

Pendergast said there are a few things people should keep in mind if they have a campfire.

“The most important thing is to make sure you’re not around anything combustable … including fences, decks or trees.

“Always keep an eye out for the weather. With heavy winds you’ll think you have a fire under control and then boom it’s out of control,” he said.

READ MORE: Fire permit season begins in March

Matt Bell, a provincial wildfire information officer, said hot and dry conditions are optimal for wildfires.

“Certain precautions are taken to limit the amount of wildfires,” Bell said. “From a weather perspective it’s very difficult to predict … but we prepare for anything the wildfire season can throw at us.”

A four-month seasonal forecast, released by Environment Canada Monday, suggests drier and milder conditions for Central Alberta this spring.

Since March 1 there have been 109 wildfires that have burned nearly 250 acres in forested areas across Alberta.

“We see that dry grass as a result of the snow melt, which obviously can increase the threat of a wildfire. But we’re constantly monitoring the risk of wildfire across the province on a daily basis,” said Bell.

Last fire season, 1,231 fires burned 121,000 acres. Nearly 800 fires were caused by humans – sixty-eight tickets and written warnings were handed out for burning without a permit and leaving campfires unattended.

Bell said more than 2,600 fire permits have been issues for forested areas in Alberta.

“Permits ensure proper burning practices and allow us to monitor where these burning practices are done,” he said. “It ensures enforcement of non-permitted burning is acted upon.”

Fire permits are required for any burning, except campfires, in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area.

Bell said firefighters and supplies are prepositioned in high danger locations so there can be a quick response.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month