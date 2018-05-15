Prescribed fire burning in West Country

Fire 80 km south of Nordegg meant to create a fire break and improve ungulate habitat

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry began operations on a prescribed fire in the West Country’s Hummingbrid area this week.

About 210 acres had been burned by Tuesday in the fire 80 km south of Nordegg.

The prescribed fire will establish a fire break at the Ram River Gap and improve ungulate habitat.

Prescribed fires are the “proactive, knowledgeable and controlled applications of fire to accomplish well-defined resource management objectives,” says the province.

“The fires are applied under select weather conditions and managed to minimize risk and maximize the benefits to the site.”

A fire advisory that began on May 1 remains is in effect for the Rocky Forest Area, where the fire danger is listed as very high. All fire permits have been cancelled under further notice.

Fire advisories are also in effect in Clearwater County, Rocky Mountain House, Ponoka, Caroline, Rimbey. Fire bans are in place in Rochon Sands, Gadsby, Castor, Big Valley and Donalda.

For information go to www.albertafirebans.ca

Photo: Learning laundry old school

