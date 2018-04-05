Pressure on Quebec to do away with time limits for filing sex-assault complaints

QUEBEC — Pressure is mounting on Quebec to do away with time limits on people being able to file complaints of sexual assault and conjugal violence in the province.

Under Quebec’s Civil Code, victims currently have 30 years to do so.

Quebec and Prince Edward Island are believed to be the only provinces that still have a limit.

The push to have Quebec’s 30-year deadline scrapped is aimed particularly at people who may have been sexually assaulted in their childhood decades ago by members of religious congregations.

“Shame and guilt prevent victims of sex crimes from acting right away, as most people do,” Sebastien Richard, a spokesman for a coalition that is seeking the change, told a news conference Wednesday.

“Victims often take decades before finding the strength to act.”

Lawyer Alain Arsenault, who is involved in a class-action suit against a religious congregation, believes thousands of people would come forward to seek justice if the time limit were abolished and that each person would be entitled to between $100,000 and $150,000.

In 2011, the Ste-Croix Congregation agreed to pay $12 million to about 200 people who had been assaulted between 1950 and 2001 in many Quebec schools. Each victim received between $10,000 and $250,000.

Another lawyer, Marc Bellemare, said it is urgent to act immediately, especially as alleged victims and aggressors are often very old.

“Having a time limit for victims of sexual assault to prosecute is a disgrace to Quebec,” said Bellemare, a former Quebec justice minister.

He and Arsenault said Quebec and Prince Edward Island are the only provinces that still have a limit.

The three opposition parties represented in the legislature — the Parti Quebecois, the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Quebec solidaire — are all in favour of doing away with the time limit.

But a spokesperson for Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee said there would be no changes to the current system, adding that the 30 years is generous.

Previous story
Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month
Next story
Random police checks should be banned: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

NEW YORK — Facebook’s acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members… Continue reading

A tiny skeleton found in Chile might look like an alien, but her genes tell a different story

The Atacama skeleton, or Ata, named after the Chilean desert where the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month