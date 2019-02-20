(Contributed photo).

Pride Days celebrated for first time at Canada Winter Games on Feb. 21 and 28

Pride Days are another first for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Two Pride Days will be celebrated at the Games on the next two Thursdays, Feb. 21 and 28. An educational expo, followed by a drag show and dance, will be held at Canada House at Celebration Plaza, 5205-48th Ave. on both days.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this important moment in Red Deer’s history, and are excited to invite residents and visitors to show their pride while celebrating our community and enjoying our excellent local talent,” said Shannon Humphrey, chair of the Central Alberta Pride Society.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., RDC’s Pride on campus will join Youth HQ, TANAS, Franco Queer and other groups and vendors to present the expo. Then, from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a drag show and dance, featuring local quartet 4Q, which includes Kelli Eletrix, Sparkle Emotion, Ruby Harte and DD Fierce. Music will be provided by DJ Suco.

Humphrey noted Red Deer is the first host city to include official Pride Games. “We are honoured to have been invited to lead what will hopefully become a regular practise in the future Games events.”

