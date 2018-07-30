Advocate file photo

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

A pair of rainbow crosswalks will be painted on downtown Red Deer intersections early next month, just in time for Pride Week.

For the third year, Central Alberta Pride Society will be using donated paint to create two rainbow-coloured crosswalks on Ross Street or Little Gaetz Avenue on Aug. 7 or 8. They will be a prelude to Pride Week, which runs from Aug. 12-18.

Serge Gingras, chair of the Central Alberta Pride Society, is still in talks with city officials about the exact locations.

The Society initially wasn’t planning to do the crosswalks because of some “challenges” experienced in 2017 — until the City of Red Deer intervened, said Gingras. He declined to elaborate, but added the problems weren’t related to any intolerance shown by Central Albertans.

Gingras said the 2018 crosswalks will once again be created at no expense to taxpayers.

Although there wasn’t time to kick off a GoFundMe campaign, the society will use paint left over from last year’s donation from Fargeys, and revenues from 2017 Pride Week activities to pay city workers to paint the intersections.

Pride Week will be launched on Aug. 12 with a floating parade on the Red Deer River, from Fort Normandeau at 8 a.m. to Power Ponds Recreation Area by about 11 a.m. Everybody — gay and straight — is invited to float in celebration of diversity and inclusion.

On the same day, TD bank will present Pride in the Park at Bower Ponds. The full day starts with a 10 a.m. Worship in the Park service led by Gaetz Memorial United Church and Sunnybrook United Church. A Mayor’s Proclamation will be read at 11 a.m., followed by live music, a vendor village and beer gardens from 11:30 a.m.

On Aug. 14 there will be a Coming Out In Faith Monologues presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gaetz Memorial United Church. The event celebrates coming out stories from the LBGTQ community. Different faiths and experiences are represented. All are welcome.

A new Discover Pride family event will be held this year on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Discovery Canyon. The Central Alberta Pride Society, Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery and Red Deer Public Library will host an afternoon of tubing, lunch, crafts, and interactive reading.

Pride Week wraps with a Drag Show and Dance from 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Sheraton Hotel with headliner Derrick Barry and “vivacious local drag queens.” Tickets from www.eventbrite.ca For more information, please visit www.centralalbertapride.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police
Next story
AHS promises to fill 27 nursing positions at Red Deer hospital’s ER

Just Posted

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

Some Gasoline Alley businesses concerned about losing service road

Service road on west side of Hwy 2 was closed last week and is being torn up

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month