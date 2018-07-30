Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

A pair of rainbow crosswalks will be painted on downtown Red Deer intersections early next month, just in time for Pride Week.

For the third year, Central Alberta Pride Society will be using donated paint to create two rainbow-coloured crosswalks on Ross Street or Little Gaetz Avenue on Aug. 7 or 8. They will be a prelude to Pride Week, which runs from Aug. 12-18.

Serge Gingras, chair of the Central Alberta Pride Society, is still in talks with city officials about the exact locations.

The Society initially wasn’t planning to do the crosswalks because of some “challenges” experienced in 2017 — until the City of Red Deer intervened, said Gingras. He declined to elaborate, but added the problems weren’t related to any intolerance shown by Central Albertans.

Gingras said the 2018 crosswalks will once again be created at no expense to taxpayers.

Although there wasn’t time to kick off a GoFundMe campaign, the society will use paint left over from last year’s donation from Fargeys, and revenues from 2017 Pride Week activities to pay city workers to paint the intersections.

Pride Week will be launched on Aug. 12 with a floating parade on the Red Deer River, from Fort Normandeau at 8 a.m. to Power Ponds Recreation Area by about 11 a.m. Everybody — gay and straight — is invited to float in celebration of diversity and inclusion.

On the same day, TD bank will present Pride in the Park at Bower Ponds. The full day starts with a 10 a.m. Worship in the Park service led by Gaetz Memorial United Church and Sunnybrook United Church. A Mayor’s Proclamation will be read at 11 a.m., followed by live music, a vendor village and beer gardens from 11:30 a.m.

On Aug. 14 there will be a Coming Out In Faith Monologues presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gaetz Memorial United Church. The event celebrates coming out stories from the LBGTQ community. Different faiths and experiences are represented. All are welcome.

A new Discover Pride family event will be held this year on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Discovery Canyon. The Central Alberta Pride Society, Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery and Red Deer Public Library will host an afternoon of tubing, lunch, crafts, and interactive reading.

Pride Week wraps with a Drag Show and Dance from 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Sheraton Hotel with headliner Derrick Barry and “vivacious local drag queens.” Tickets from www.eventbrite.ca For more information, please visit www.centralalbertapride.ca.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

