Prime minister decries profiling incident on Hill as ‘anti-black racism’

HALIFAX — Justin Trudeau told an audience of African Nova Scotians on Thursday that an incident of apparent racial profiling on Parliament Hill shows that racism, unconscious bias and systemic discrimination still can emerge anywhere in Canada.

The prime minister was referring to an incident this month during a lobbying event called Black Voices on the Hill, where several young participants have said they were referred to as ”dark-skinned people” and asked to leave a parliamentary cafeteria by a security guard.

“A group of young people … faced discrimination and marginalization,” Trudeau said during an event at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook, a suburb of Halifax with a large African Nova Scotian population.

“They faced a stark reminder that even in that one place that should be theirs … that anti-black racism exists, that unconscious bias exists, that systemic discrimination exists in this country today.”

Trayvone Clayton, a Halifax student who said he was racially profiled, met with Trudeau ahead of the event to discuss the incident.

“We all had our say,” he told reporters of the 30-minute meeting with the prime minister. “We respect his apology.”

Clayton, in his second year at Saint Mary’s University, said he was “very hurt” by the incident.

“We should be accepted for who we are, and what we do. We should not be turned down just because of our skin colour.”

The Federation of Black Canadians said several participants in a Feb. 4 event in Ottawa were asked to wait in the parliamentary cafeteria ahead of meetings with cabinet ministers.

The federation said a security guard referred to their skin colour and requested their departure, despite rules that allow civilians with the appropriate passes to be in the area.

The Parliamentary Protective Service apologized at the time of the incident and has said the force was investigating.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Speaker Geoff Regan called the service’s apology a welcome first step, but said it shouldn’t be seen as closing the issue or as a way to erase the unacceptable reality of what occurred.

Meanwhile, Trudeau told a large audience on Thursday that it was particularly worrying that such an incident would occur during African Heritage Month in a public building that belongs to all Canadians.

“We still have a country where discrimination based on the colour of a person’s skin is all too common,” he said. ”We have much, much work to do.”

Trudeau — the first sitting prime minister to visit the black cultural centre — praised its role in preserving the history of the province’s black residents.

Trudeau also noted his pride that Ottawa has introduced a $10 bill with a vertical portrait of Nova Scotia civil rights advocate Viola Desmond.

Desmond was arrested after refusing to leave a whites-only section of a theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., in 1946.

Previous story
McArthur linked to 3 missing men years before he was charged with murder: docs

Just Posted

Team Alberta takes wheelchair basketball gold

Team Alberta edges Team Ontario in 51-48 thriller

Biathlon women sweep the podium for second time

Biathlon women took top four spots in Thursday’s 10-km race

Red Deer firefighter is recovering, thanks community for support

Firefighters who help together, stick together. Red Deer firefighter medic Ben Barthel… Continue reading

Petroleum producers speak to Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers brings recommendations

Science fair is around the corner

Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair happens March 29 and 30.

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

CALGARY — The drought is over for Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s first goal… Continue reading

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for… Continue reading

Jay Baruchel has trained the dragon, now he’s letting go with ‘The Hidden World’

TORONTO — The first time actor Jay Baruchel stepped into a recording… Continue reading

Hockey ref says AC/DC support is giving him motivation in Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Enthusiastic AC/DC fan Steve McNeil says he’s feeling inspired to push even… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Most Read