Prime minister’s Regina trip cancelled in favour of private meetings in Ottawa

REGINA — A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina has been cancelled.

Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed to The Canadian Press this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.

Trudeau was scheduled to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about climate incentive rebates.

He was also to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser this evening.

His cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Saskatchewan's Moe wants carbon tax delayed pending Appeal Court ruling
Red Deerians will soon see exactly where crimes are happening on neighbourhood crime map

