Prison psychological tests must be fair to Indigenous inmates: high court

OTTAWA — The federal prison service has failed to ensure its psychological assessment tools are fair to Indigenous inmates, the Supreme Court of Canada says in a ruling that could open the door to a wholesale examination of the techniques.

In a 7-2 decision Wednesday, the high court accepted prisoner Jeffrey Ewert’s challenge of five assessment tools the Correctional Service of Canada uses to gauge the risk of reoffending and potential for violence.

It effectively means the Correctional Service must review the tools to make certain they are free of cultural bias, or stop using them altogether.

“For the correctional system, like the criminal justice system as a whole, to operate fairly and effectively, those administering it must abandon the assumption that all offenders can be treated fairly by being treated the same way,” a majority of the court said in its reasons.

The decision comes as the Liberal government grapples with the over-representation of Indigenous people in the federal prison system.

In 2015-16, Indigenous offenders represented almost one-quarter of the total federal offender population. A government report also noted a lower percentage of Indigenous offenders benefited from gradual release from custody than non-Indigenous ones.

Chief Bob Chamberlin, vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, welcomed the court ruling. ”Today’s decision is a step forward in the fight to reduce the over-incarceration of our people.”

The Correctional Service is reviewing the decision and “will determine next steps,” said prison service spokeswoman Stephanie Stevenson.

Ewert, who identifies as Metis, alleged the prison service’s assessment techniques were not proven to be reliable for Indigenous inmates because they were developed and tested on predominantly non-Indigenous subjects.

He claimed that reliance on the tools violated the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, which requires the prison service to “take all reasonable steps to ensure that any information about an offender that it uses is as accurate, up to date and complete as possible.”

Ewert, 56, also contended that use of the tools violated constitutional guarantees of equality and liberty.

Born to a Metis mother and a British father, Ewert was adopted as a baby by a Caucasian family in Surrey, B.C.

Court documents describe his adoptive father as an alcoholic, and his adoptive mother as psychologically unstable and abusive. Ewert was subjected to racism and discrimination both at home and at school.

He has been locked up for more than 30 years in maximum- and medium-security institutions, serving two concurrent life sentences for second-degree murder, attempted murder and escape from custody.

Ewert became eligible for day parole in 1996 and full parole three years later. However, he has waived his right to each parole hearing.

A Federal Court judge found the prison service had breached the corrections act and infringed Ewert’s charter right to liberty, but the decision was later overturned — prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said the Correctional Service must base its decisions about inmates on sound information if it is to ensure the safety of other prisoners, staff members and the general public.

The high court stopped short of concluding Ewert’s charter rights had been breached.

However, the court found the Correctional Service “fell short of what it is required to do” by “disregarding the possibility that these tools are systematically disadvantaging Indigenous offenders and by failing to take any action to ensure that they generate accurate information.”

The court said that if the prison service wishes to continue using the tools, it must conduct research into whether — and to what extent — they apply differently to Indigenous offenders.

Depending on the outcome, the service may need to modify the tools or stop using them on Indigenous inmates, the ruling said.

Previous story
Doug Ford says he stands with Trudeau on trade despite clashing on other issues
Next story
Homeless challenges continue for communities

Just Posted

Homeless challenges continue for communities

Red Deer focusing on co-ordinating access

World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026

Canada part of winning World Cup bid for 2026 men’s soccer showcase

WATCH: River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

“Exciting” improvements will last beyond Canada Winter Games, say organizers

Canadian politicians welcome opportunity to host World Cup games

TORONTO — The chance to co-host the 2026 World Cup is an… Continue reading

Prison psychological tests must be fair to Indigenous inmates: high court

OTTAWA — The federal prison service has failed to ensure its psychological… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President… Continue reading

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month