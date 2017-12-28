Probe into deaths of teens says faulty part may have put exhaust into car: RCMP

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a faulty part may have caused exhaust fumes to enter a car where two teens were found unconscious who later died.

Mounties found the two teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area.

Shaina Lynn Ridenour, who was 16, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Driver Gage Bogart, who was 17, died in an Edmonton hospital on Christmas Day.

When the teens were found last week, RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the Volkswagen Jetta.

Mounties say the official cause of death has not been determined but RCMP have concluded the police investigation.

“A mechanical inspection was completed on the vehicle on Dec. 27 and determined that a faulty exhaust system component may have caused exhaust to enter into the vehicle cabin,” RCMP said Thursday in a release.

“It is unknown whether or not this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence.”

RCMP said there is no evidence of criminal activity.

Previous story
Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta
Next story
Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month