Georgina Plotnikoff, registered dental hygienist with the Public Health Oral School Program, put fluoride varnish on Grade 2 student Nate West this week at St. Patrick’s Community School. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Young students in targeted schools in Central Alberta are opening wide for public health dental workers as part of a long-running program to reduce childhood cavities.

This school year about 775 students in kindergarten, Grade 1 and 2 at nine Red Deer schools will have their teeth visually checked and receive a fluoride varnish twice a year through the Public Health Oral School Program for free if their parents consent. Separate consent is required for free molar sealant.

Georgina Plotnikoff, registered dental hygienist, said most kids do not have a problem climbing into the dental chair.

“The majority are fantastic actually. Some, if they’ve had a lot of dental work done, or not a great experience at an office, they might shed a tear or be a little nervous,” Plotnikoff said.

Just being able to look into their mouths at the end of the school year is a victory if they started out not even wanting to come to the doorway, she said.

“Any little milestone is good. We try to make it really positive. We would never force anyone to do anything.”

Each year associate dental public health officer Dr. Steven Patterson, Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone area manager Kelly Galea, and members of the school working team evaluate schools for the program by looking at the need of families at schools and the decay rate.

Across AHS Central Zone, Public Health Oral School Program runs at about 143 schools.

Any parent with children in kindergarten, Grade 1 and 2 at the schools selected can sign up.

If the children have decay, pain or infection and parents don’t have dental coverage, AHS will let them know about the Alberta Health Benefit Program for low-income families. Dental Outreach of Red Deer Program at Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre is also available for urgent dental care for low-income families.

Janet Service, registered dental assistant, said the number one reason children under five have day surgery is for dental work due to unhealthy teeth.

She said many people don’t know that young children can’t brush their teeth properly.

“We do recommend that a child at eight and under have help from a parent brushing their teeth. They don’t have the coordination to brush all the areas.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store
Next story
Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Just Posted

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month