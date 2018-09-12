Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Georgina Plotnikoff, registered dental hygienist with the Public Health Oral School Program, put fluoride varnish on Grade 2 student Nate West this week at St. Patrick’s Community School. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Young students in targeted schools in Central Alberta are opening wide for public health dental workers as part of a long-running program to reduce childhood cavities.

This school year about 775 students in kindergarten, Grade 1 and 2 at nine Red Deer schools will have their teeth visually checked and receive a fluoride varnish twice a year through the Public Health Oral School Program for free if their parents consent. Separate consent is required for free molar sealant.

Georgina Plotnikoff, registered dental hygienist, said most kids do not have a problem climbing into the dental chair.

“The majority are fantastic actually. Some, if they’ve had a lot of dental work done, or not a great experience at an office, they might shed a tear or be a little nervous,” Plotnikoff said.

Just being able to look into their mouths at the end of the school year is a victory if they started out not even wanting to come to the doorway, she said.

“Any little milestone is good. We try to make it really positive. We would never force anyone to do anything.”

Each year associate dental public health officer Dr. Steven Patterson, Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone area manager Kelly Galea, and members of the school working team evaluate schools for the program by looking at the need of families at schools and the decay rate.

Across AHS Central Zone, Public Health Oral School Program runs at about 143 schools.

Any parent with children in kindergarten, Grade 1 and 2 at the schools selected can sign up.

If the children have decay, pain or infection and parents don’t have dental coverage, AHS will let them know about the Alberta Health Benefit Program for low-income families. Dental Outreach of Red Deer Program at Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre is also available for urgent dental care for low-income families.

Janet Service, registered dental assistant, said the number one reason children under five have day surgery is for dental work due to unhealthy teeth.

She said many people don’t know that young children can’t brush their teeth properly.

“We do recommend that a child at eight and under have help from a parent brushing their teeth. They don’t have the coordination to brush all the areas.”



