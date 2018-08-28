‘Project Blue Ghost’ leads to four suspects arrested by Innisfail RCMP

Four Central Albertans were charged with 99 offences — including robbery with a firearm and extortion — after RCMP officers searched a Penhold residence.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, the Innisfail RCMP detachment executed a search warrant on Minto Street in Penhold. It was the culmination of “Project Blue Ghost,” which was developed by Innisfail RCMP with the assistance of Red Deer GIS, Red Deer Forensic Identification Services, and Red Deer Police Dog Services. Acting on evidence from multiple investigations and tips from the community, police identified and laid 99 charges against four suspects.

Dylan Steinbach, 26, of Innisfail, is charged with 69 offences, including robbery with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, disguise with criminal intent, break and enter, possession of stolen property, assault causing bodily harm, and resisting arrest. Steinbach is in custody and will appear in court Friday, Aug. 31.

As well, a 23-year-old man from Red Deer has been charged with 16 charges including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm. He will appear in court Wednesday, Aug. 29.

A 23-year-old woman from Red Deer was charged with five offences, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen Property. She will appear in court Aug. 28.

And a 43-year-old man from Penhold faces nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance, firearms offences, and possession of stolen property. He will appear in court Aug. 28.

Innisfail RCMP and Red Deer GIS are continuing to investigate additional files related to “Project Blue Ghost.”

This was a busy week for Innisfail RCMP on other fronts:

– On Aug. 25, the Innisfail bottle depot was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

– On Aug. 24, a Penhold male contacted Innisfail RCMP to report that two males, armed and wearing masks, had entered his home, assaulted him and stole his vehicle as well as some money.

– On Aug. 18 at about 11:35 p.m., a home owner’s garage in Innisfail Alberta was entered and a vehicle was stolen. Suspects returned to the home on Aug. 20, after observing the home owner leave the residence. Using the garage door opener that was previously stolen from the vehicle, they entered the home and stole a number of items, including firearms.