Project Dragonfly to support Red Deer youths through sport

A new project aims to improve fitness and discipline levels of Red Deer youths.

Project Dragonfly, founded by Ken King, in partnership with Performance Connection, the Central Alberta Basketball Club and Pure Fitness CrossFit, provides funding to youths for participation in fitness and club sport activities.

“I’ve spent five years in Red Deer and worked hard to build a legacy. But what I realize now as I leave is that the legacy is not on the court but the truly important one is off of it with our youth,” said King, head coach for the Red Deer College Queens basketball team.

“I want to bring local funds to local youth in order to help better them through sport and fitness.”

At the time of its founding, Project Dragonfly will be able to support two Red Deer youths, as well as two others who will be able to participate in club basketball.

Youths applying must be 17 or younger, live in Red Deer and demonstrate financial need.

For more information on Project Dragonfly, visit www.performandconnect.com/project-dragonfly.