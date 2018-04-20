Photo from publicdomain.net

Proposed Alberta legislation would protect consumers

Alberta Utilities Commission would be given power to penalize natural gas and electricity providers

Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller says proposed legislation will better protect electricity and natural gas consumers from breaches of customer service.

“In the past, our office has received several complaints and concerns from constituents about the level of customer service provided by their electricity and gas providers,” Miller said in an email on Friday.

“Unfortunately, there was very little customers could do to recover overcharges or unwarranted late fees charged by their providers. There was also no real recourse for consumers regarding the level of service that their energy companies provided.

The proposed Act to Secure Alberta’s Electricity Future changes this by helping to protect Alberta power consumers by empowering the Alberta Utilities Commission to penalize providers for breaches of customer service, she says.

“It will also help to stabilize electricity prices by enabling the creation of a capacity market and provide more options to Albertans who want to generate their own electricity from renewable or alternative sources.”

Miller said the legislation helps support Alberta families by enacting legislation that promotes efficient and effective consumer protection.

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd announced the legislation on Thursday, saying it will further modernize and strengthen the province’s electricity system.

As the situation stands, the only way consumers can hold companies to account is to go through a formal hearing process, which can be lengthy and costly. The new legislation would allow the commission to issue penalties to ensure companies are following the rules.

The legislation also aims to improve investor confidence by clarifying how infrastructure losses and profits are split between consumers and utility companies.


