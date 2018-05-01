(Advocate file photo).

Proposed mobile SCS bylaw to go before Red Deer city council later this month

Property owners’ consent would be required for all stops

If a mobile supervised drug injection site bylaw is approved for Red Deer, the trailer could only stop on land with signed property owners’ consent.

This stipulation is included in proposed new rules for mobile SCS that are expected to go to Red Deer city council next month. Another stipulation is that a proposed schedule of stops be provided to the city.

Erin Stuart, the city’s licensing and inspections manager, said no property owners have yet been consulted on the bylaw, even though five sites were suggested as possible stops for the trailer.

Kath Hoffman expressed surprise on Monday that a parking lot outside the mat shelter she operates as executive director of Safe Harbour Society was one of these proposed sites. She said no one from the city had talked to her.

“We haven’t had those conversations,” said Stuart because the suggested locations had previously been considered for SCS permanent sites during the process of amending the land use bylaw. (This was done before council approved Red Deer hospital grounds as an appropriate site for SCS site.)

Other proposed sites are: the Red Deer hospital parking lot; the old Bettenson’s Sand and Gravel site (at 4310, 4320, 4322, and 4348 52nd Ave.); the city’s old parks department building at 4934 54th Ave; and city parking lot P9 at 5000 47th St.

So far, Stuart said no neighbouring residents have called with concerns. And no one has so far applied to operate a mobile SCS unit in the city, since the bylaw is not yet in place.

Red Deer non-profit Turning Point prefers to open a permanent SCS site, but no location has been found that’s agreeable to both the city and the harm reduction group.

The proposed mobile supervised consumption services bylaw is expected to go before city council on May 14 or May 28. Stuart said it would not require a public hearing, but there will be a two-week period for the public to write or call the city with feedback.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16
Next story
Red Deer building permits up sharply

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Flooding grows along Saint John River: ‘I see nothing but water’

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month