Prosecutor illness delays dangerous driving trial

Red Deer man facing dangerous driving charges in connection with 2016 d0uble-fatal collision

A trial for a Red Deer man facing dangerous driving charges in connection with a double-fatal 2016 Canada Day collision stalled because of Crown prosecutor illness.

Dylan Beauclair is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A three-day trial was set to begin on Monday morning in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

However, before it could begin Chief Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said Crown prosecutor Ann Siford, who was assigned to the case, was unable to attend court because of illness.

Mathurin said she reviewed the file but it would be “absolutely unreasonable” to try to take over the complicated case on such short notice.

“It would be unethical for me to take over this prosecution,” Mathurin told Justice Monica Bast.

Crown prosecutors planned to call three civilian witnesses and two RCMP officers.

The trial has now been set to run Jan. 16-19.

Trial delays are not taken lightly, especially since a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision, which set an 18-month deadline to take a case from charge to trial in most provincial court cases. A 30-month deadline applies to higher courts. In what is known as the Jordan decision, the country’s top court calls for dismissal of cases that have been subject to unreasonable delays.

The clock was at 25 months in Beauclair’s trial.

“This will be really close to the Jordan deadline,” cautioned Justice Bast.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed in the single-vehicle crash, 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261 and Hwy 595.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were in the car driven by Beauclair, who was 18 when charged in October 2016. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

More than two dozen people were in court to watch the trial.


