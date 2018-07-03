Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Teepees set up in protest across from the Saskatchewan legislature are staying put. Protesters are seen amidst teepees in the protest camp near the provincial legislature in Regina Tuesday.

Protest teepees at Saskatchewan legislature staying after meeting with ministers

REGINA — Protesters occupying a growing number of teepees set up across from the Saskatchewan legislature say they aren’t going anywhere until they have another meeting with the government.

But Saskatchewan’s justice minister says if protesters want another meeting with him, they should call for the dozen teepees to be dismantled.

“They need to show some good faith and call for the teepees to be taken down. I know they were put up by other people, but they need to show that,” Don Morgan said Tuesday.

The camp started with one teepee in late February to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers. It was dismantled June 18 by government order before a dozen teepees were set back up.

Protesters met with five cabinet ministers in Fort Qu’Appelle on Monday but say they aren’t leaving yet.

They presented the government with a list of changes they want, including an in-depth review of children in foster care and foster homes, a moratorium on adoptions, an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys and an inquiry into police practices in the Regina police major crimes unit in 2015.

Morgan said the province has been working towards giving more responsibility for child welfare to First Nations, but putting a moratorium on adoptions may not be feasible or in the best interests of children in need of protection.

“We’re not asking for modest reforms,” protester Michelle Stewart said Tuesday. “We are asking for paradigm-shifting work … These systems are fundamentally broken.”

Some protesters said Monday’s meeting was an opportunity to be heard, but many stories of trauma, pain and loss weren’t told.

“We are dealing with systemic issues, but we recognize that within these systems, there are individual stories,” said Robin Pitawanakwat. “It was devastating to not be able to have each of those voices heard.”

Morgan said the province wants to know how tribal leaders and Indigenous groups want the province to handle the protesters’ demands.

Both Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s Provincial Capital Commission have called on Regina police to remove the camp, but Chief Evan Bray has said the protesters don’t pose an immediate public safety risk. A police spokeswoman said officers are constantly assessing the risk and visit the camp regularly.

Protester Prescott Demas said more teepees could be set up in the coming days since the group welcomes any additional support.

“That first meeting was just the start of what’s coming. That was just to get our foot in the door,” Demas said. “This is an opportunity to come out, join our voice and to voice their concerns.”

Previous story
Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

Just Posted

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

GoFundMe campaign started to furnish Red Deer’s Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

$50,000 is needed for everything from therapy equipment to appliances

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

High demand for pot growers: Central Alberta expert

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month