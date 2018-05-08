Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

The province has laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a Central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

A video, posted on social media in January by Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail, showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear named Berkley leaning out a truck’s window and being hand-fed ice cream by the owner of the local Dairy Queen.

Bear experts called it irresponsible and disrespectful — although a zoo trainer defended it as educational and done on “purpose for a purpose.”

Officials with the province began investigating the video and the terms of the zoo’s permit.

Wildlife officers allege the zoo failed to notify the province prior to the bear leaving the park.

Discovery Wildlife Park and its owners, Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland, are to appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 28.

“Under the terms and conditions of the zoo’s permit, the charges are directly related to the alleged failure of the park to notify the provincial government prior to the bear leaving the zoo,” said a statement from the province late Monday.

One count is related to the bear being taken through the drive-thru for ice cream, while the other pertains to the bear leaving the facility on other occasions in 2017.

The charges were laid under Section 12(3) of the Wildlife Act, which states a person must not contravene the terms or conditions of a licence or permit.

The zoo’s permit, which is regulated by Alberta Environment and Parks, has been revised to impose new conditions.

Those include requiring the zoo to provide more details when asking to transport a controlled animal or wildlife and to keep those animals in a cage, crate or kennel when in a vehicle.

It also says the zoo cannot put any animals on display outside the facility without prior permission from the province nor can it allow any member of the public to have physical contact with animals such as monkeys, cougars, wolves or bears.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Ontario Tory candidate blames mental health for his ‘reckless’ behaviour
Next story
‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

Just Posted

Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign… Continue reading

Saskatchewan school shooter apologizes to family at sentencing hearing

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A young man who killed four people and… Continue reading

Calgary constable gets jail sentence for assaulting suspect during arrest

THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who used excessive… Continue reading

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha, Qatar, to Humboldt, Sask., but the fatal… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in ugly blowout in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a season to remember, the Toronto Raptors disappeared Monday… Continue reading

WestJet reports first-quarter profit falls from year ago mark, revenue up

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in… Continue reading

The Latest: European officials meet in support of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran’s nuclear deal (all times local):… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month