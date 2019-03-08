Province indicates support for emergency shelter

No details yet but government says it will invest in emergency shelter

Red Deer’s long quest for an around-the-clock emergency shelter could soon be over.

Funding has yet to be announced but Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir indicated his support for the project earlier this week.

“After consulting with community leaders and city council members, we will be investing in an emergency shelter for Red Deer,” said Sabir in a statement.

“The details of this commitment are still being finalized but we will have more to share in the coming weeks.”

The news will be welcomed by those who work with the city’s vulnerable population.

Last Monday, Red Deer city council approved an extension that allows Safe Harbour to run a warming centre for addicted people right through to March 2020.

The centre, set up in trailers in the Rail Lands area northwest of Superstore, was supposed to be temporary and close at the end of the month.

But, citing a “crisis” caused by a “horrific” increase in drug addiction, Safe Harbour asked the City of Red Deer to extend a year-round permit for the warming centre and as well as 26 overnight shelter beds.

Mayor Tara Veer mentioned in council that the province had recently indicated that a more permanent shelter solution was being considered for Red Deer. Veer was hopeful that the one-year extension would be the last.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leaky and frozen water lines keep workers busy in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall leads to Highway 2 mayhem in and around Red Deer

Hwy 2 northbound lanes near Red Deer closed because of numerous collisions

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer County and city get provincial transit funding

City gets $2.5 million for transit terminals, county to get $480,000 towards possible bus purchases

Province indicates support for emergency shelter

No details yet but government says it will invest in emergency shelter

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Highlights: RDC Kings roll over Titans de Limoilou, advance to national volleyball semifinal

RDC will play the VIU Mariners in the semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read