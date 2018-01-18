Province purchases land for new Red Deer courthouse

Construction to begin in the fall of 2019

The first step towards Red Deer getting a new courthouse was taken this week with a land purchase by the province.

The former downtown police building and nine parcels of adjacent land, near 4811-49th St., were purchased from the city by the provincial government — which will take official possession on Feb. 1.

The land is earmarked for a new justice centre, with 12 courtrooms to serve Central Alberta.

This comes after many years of advocacy by city council and local lawyers and justice officials for a new facility for a city that has outgrown the old courthouse.

“Community safety is top of mind for the City of Red Deer and its citizens,” said Mayor Tara Veer, who welcomes the start of the long-sought-after new courthouse.

“The city has been holding this municipal land for many years with the hope it would be the future site of the Red Deer Justice Centre. Today’s decision has been many years in the making,” she added.

Alberta Infrastructure is in the pre-design phase of the project and plans to demolish the former RCMP building later this year or in early 2019. Construction on the new courthouse is expected to begin in the fall of 2019.

The sale of the property means that a city parking lot P5 and 5B, between 48th and 49th Streets beside Sorensen Station, will soon close. Drivers are encouraged to visit www.reddeer.ca for other parking options.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer teacher engages students with “cool” science experiments
Next story
Whales, dolphins will no longer be displayed at Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer teacher engages students with “cool” science experiments

On Thursday, he made fire dance to the beat of the music

WATCH: No provincial assistance provided for Red Deer’s windstorm damage

City councillors intend to appeal decision

Province purchases land for new Red Deer courthouse

Construction to begin in the fall of 2019

Parking costs in Red Deer are going up — so are parking tickets

City council raises parking rates by 25 per cent starting July 1

Dumping old fridges at Red Deer landfill will cost more starting March 1

New $25 fee is on cost-recovery basis

WATCH: Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer

Three people vying to be the leader of the Alberta Party were… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month