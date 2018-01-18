Province purchases land for new Red Deer courthouse

The first step towards Red Deer getting a new courthouse was taken this week with a land purchase by the province.

The former downtown police building and nine parcels of adjacent land, near 4811-49th St., were purchased from the city by the provincial government — which will take official possession on Feb. 1.

The land is earmarked for a new justice centre, with 12 courtrooms to serve Central Alberta.

This comes after many years of advocacy by city council and local lawyers and justice officials for a new facility for a city that has outgrown the old courthouse.

“Community safety is top of mind for the City of Red Deer and its citizens,” said Mayor Tara Veer, who welcomes the start of the long-sought-after new courthouse.

“The city has been holding this municipal land for many years with the hope it would be the future site of the Red Deer Justice Centre. Today’s decision has been many years in the making,” she added.

Alberta Infrastructure is in the pre-design phase of the project and plans to demolish the former RCMP building later this year or in early 2019. Construction on the new courthouse is expected to begin in the fall of 2019.

The sale of the property means that a city parking lot P5 and 5B, between 48th and 49th Streets beside Sorensen Station, will soon close. Drivers are encouraged to visit www.reddeer.ca for other parking options.



