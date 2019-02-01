Provincial campsite reservations begin on Monday

Reservation opening times staggered for group, comfort and individual sites

Campsite reservations for Alberta parks begin on Monday Photo contributed

Campers can begin making their provincial park campsite reservations on Monday.

Dates are staggered to begin booking group, comfort and individual campsites.

First up are group camping areas, with reservation booking opening at 9 a.m. on Monday at reserve.albertparks.ca.

Comfort camping reservations — which are for cabins or sturdy tents — open Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., while individual campsite reservations for the May long weekend start Feb. 19.

New this year is Kananaskis backcountry camping reservations, which open Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Combined with additional individual, group and comfort camping options, Alberta Parks is offering more than 650 new online booking options.

Staggered reservation times by region for individual campsites on Feb. 19 are:

• South region at 9 a.m.

• Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

• Central region at 1 p.m.

• Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Reservations made for individual campsites are 90 days out from the booking date.

In 2018, the reservation system processed 164,101 individual campsites, 3,251 group camping areas and 3,638 comfort camping units. The 2018 total exceeded the previous year’s online reservation tally of 163,780 and set a new record for annual bookings.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

In the fiscal 2018-19 year, the government is investing $38 million in provincial park upgrades. Improvements include access for persons with disabilities, new and improved boat launches, facility upgrades and maintenance to popular amenities like picnic tables, firepits and washrooms.