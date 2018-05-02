Alastair Wohlgemuth plays the trumpet during Red Deer College School of Creative Arts’ Thursday Live performance at the Arts Centre in March. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Provincial Festival of Bands coming to Red Deer College

Some of the best band students from across Western Canada will perform at on Red Deer College this month.

RDC will host the 41st Alberta Band Association Provincial Festival of Bands May 7-11 and 14-17 in the RDC Arts Centre.

About 7,000 junior, senior and community band students will participate in performances, clinics and sight-reading activities.

Prestigious adjudicators, educators and clinicians from Canada and the U.S. will judge this year’s festival.

The public is invited to attend the free festival, where performances run daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.


