Red Deer man accused of child sex crimes to be sentenced in October

Stuart Peter Hunt charged with more than a dozen child sexual exploitation offences

Stuart Peter Hunt, of Red Deer, has been charged child sexual exploitation offences. (Contributed)

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences is expected to be sentenced in October.

Stuart Peter Hunt made a brief appearance in Red Deer provincial court on Friday when a psychiatric assessment was ordered by Judge Jim Glass. It is expected to take 60 days.

The judge was told on Friday that an agreed statement of facts has been prepared by Hunt’s lawyer and the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Hunt is facing more than a dozen charges stemming from investigations by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) child exploitation unit. It is believed some of the offences may date back 20 years.

The investigation was prompted when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17.

Hunt, 45 at the time of his arrest, is facing numerous charges related to child sexual exploitation, including possessing, distributing and accessing child porn, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 9. Hunt remains in custody.


News tips
