Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

A Blarney Stone Pub server sensed trouble a short time before a man was fatally stabbed outside the Red Deer establishment.

Victim Alan Beach, 31, friend Daniel Cooper and a group of men near the bar’s VLTs were keeping a close eye on each other before the stabbing at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2015.

“I had a weird feeling that something was going to happen,” testified Jamie Bellerose, 23, who was working at Blarney Stone that night. “They were just sitting and looking at each other.

“They were just kind of giving them the eye,” added Bellerose, in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

RELATED:

Eyewitness defends his account of murder

Eyewitness describes stabbing

The two groups eventually went outside, where Beach was beaten and repeatedly stabbed.

Daniel Boyd Sawyer has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and his jury trial is now in its third week.

Bellerose said the next time she saw Beach after he left the pub, was when he was being helped back inside by Cooper.

“Alan had his arm around Dan and he was kind of hunched over,” she said.

In the pub’s doorway, Bellerose saw Beach pass what looked like a knife to Cooper.

“It was small and silver. I don’t know what else it could have been.”

Cooper took the badly wounded Beach straight to the bar.

“They laid him down. I moved some stools out of the way.”

Beach’s leg was soaked in blood and he was also bleeding from his head.

“He didn’t look in good condition at all. He was really very white.”

Timothy Viejon, 44, was playing VLTs at Blarney Stone and saw Beach, whom he had met previously through Cooper, but did not know him well.

At some point, Beach left the bar, said Viejon, and when he returned, he was bloody.

“He had blood all over his jeans. He laid down on the floor.”

Someone said to call 911 and get an ambulance, he testified.

Crown prosecutor Ed Ring asked Viejon if he saw any weapons on anyone or elsewhere that night.

Viejon said he did not.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
