Servus Arena will be the site of Red Deer’s newest public art piece.

Artist Nathan Scott’s piece, The Face-off, will be unveiled outside the arena’s main entrance Wednesday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

The artist will be in attendance, along with Mayor Tara Veer, city manager Craig Curtis and Allan McIntyre, Public Art Commission chair.



