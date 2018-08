Town of Olds will hold a public hearing to enable and regulate cannabis-related businesses. (Photo from Town of Olds on Facebook)

The Town of Olds is holding a public hearing on proposed Land Use Bylaw amendments to regulate cannabis-related businesses in the community.

The hearing will be held on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. where feedback from a survey will be shared.

Anyone affected by the bylaw may speak at the hearing, or provide a written submission which must be addressed to town council and delivered to the planning and development department between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. no later than Friday.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter