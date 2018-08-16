File photo

Public invited to learn about City of Lacombe’s Henner’s Pond stormwater outlet project

The City of Lacombe is planning to construct a stormwater outlet from Henner’s Pond to William’s Slough to Wolf Creek this winter.

In recent years, Henner’s Pond has experienced issues with bank stability and a slowly rising water level. An outlet from Henner’s Pond to Wolf Creek would maintain a consistent and controlled water level, the city said in a release.

Residents are invited to attend a public information session for this upcoming project Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the South County Room at Lacombe Memorial Centre (5214 50 Ave.).

It is a requirement for Alberta Environment and Parks, and the City, to control stormwater outlets and their release rates. Alberta Environment and Parks may also restrict development in the north end of Lacombe until a proper outlet to Wolf Creek is constructed.

A combination of underground storm pipe and a drainage ditch will convey stormwater from Henner’s Pond to Wolf Creek. The proposed alignment from Henner’s Pond to Wolf Creek will use William’s Slough as a natural conveyance point.

Wetland and fisheries assessments are underway, along with the necessary regulatory applications for project approval, the city said. Negotiations for temporary workspace and permanent land easement agreements are underway.

Representatives from AL-Terra Engineering (Red Deer) Ltd., the engineering consultants for this project, will discuss the project in further detail and answer any related questions at the public information session. Presentations are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. with Q&A sessions to follow.

For more information about the Henner’s Pond Stormwater Outlet project public information session, contact Jordan Thompson at jthompson@lacombe.ca or call (403)782-1268.


Most Read

