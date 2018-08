Red Deer Emergency Services rescued a puppy in a house fire Saturday.

Crews were responding to the house fire on 48 St around 4:49 p.m, the City of Red Deer tweeted. No injuries were reported. The 48 St. and 47 Ave. intersection was blocked off for less than an hour around the same time.

Crews cleared the fire and a puppy was rescued in process.

No other information was available Monday.



