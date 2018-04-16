Quebec City mosque gunman wished he had killed more people: report

QUEBEC — The man who murdered six Muslim men in 2017 told a social worker several months after the killings that he wished there had been more victims, evidence tabled in court Monday indicated.

In her report tabled by the Crown, social worker Guylaine Cayouette said Alexandre Bissonnette told her he had idolized serial killers since his adolescence and he wanted to make a splash of his own.

“I regret not having killed more people,” Bissonnette reportedly said in September 2017, eight months after he entered a Quebec City mosque and shot dead six men following evening prayers. “The victims are in the sky and I’m living in hell.”

Cayouette’s report was entered as evidence during sentencing arguments for Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty last month to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the shooting.

She had met Bissonnette on the request of a nurse, who said he had not been feeling well. Cayouette noted that as soon as the 28-year-old entered her office in the Quebec City prison, he began to cry.

The social worker added that Bissonnette also told her, “I wanted glory.”

Also Monday, Aymen Derbali, who lost the use of his legs in the shooting, testified in court. He was the first of Bissonnette’s victims to take the stand.

Derbali, who is confined to a wheelchair, said he was configuring his son’s television on Jan. 29, 2017, when he realized he was likely going to be late for 7:30 p.m. prayers.

He said he hesitated a bit, and then decided to go to the mosque.

Derbali, a father of three, had just entered the mosque when he heard gunshots.

“I was the closest one,” he told the court. He said he was hit in the leg and fell to the floor.

Derbali, 41, said he tried to crawl and stop the shooter, but then Bissonnette blasted him.

Previous story
Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event
Next story
Airport pursues low-cost carriers

Just Posted

Council wants more cannabis retail regulation options

Council wrestled with setback distances from cannabis retailers on Monday

Property taxes to go up 1.5 per cent

City council gave first reading to tax bylaw on Monday

Airport pursues low-cost carriers

Three different airlines have their eye on Red Deer Airport

‘A clear message:’ Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty Monday

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it … the 2018 edition of the Sheraton… Continue reading

Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary has pulled back from killing a bid for the 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st U.S. woman since ‘85

BOSTON — After slogging through just a few miles of icy rain… Continue reading

‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home

Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working… Continue reading

Rohingya, Venezuela added to Canada’s G7 international security agenda

OTTAWA — Canada is expanding the focus of the upcoming G7 foreign… Continue reading

Lacombe Generals Allan Cup run ends in heartbreak

They’ve felt the sting before, but that didn’t make it any easier.… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a… Continue reading

Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both. The city was… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month